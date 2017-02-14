Turkey arrests Frenchman suspected of helping plan New Year nightclub attack

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities have formally arrested a French national suspected of helping to plan a mass shooting in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day in which 39 people were killed, a police official and the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The man, a 22-year-old French citizen of Turkish descent, was caught in Istanbul, Anadolu said. The police official said he had been detained weeks ago and formally charged last week.

Islamic State claimed the Jan. 1 nightclub attack and said it was revenge for Turkish military intervention in Syria. A court on Saturday remanded in custody an Uzbek national accused of carrying out the shooting.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler/Nick Tattersall)