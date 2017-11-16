Turkey asks US about jailed trader - foreign ministry sources

ISTANBUL: Turkey has sent a note to U.S. authorities inquiring about the condition of gold trader Reza Zarrab, held in the United States awaiting trial on charges of evading U.S. sanctions on Iran, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said on Wednesday.

Zarrab's lawyers said they had not been able to contact their client in the past five days, according to private broadcaster CNNTurk. Zarrab has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

