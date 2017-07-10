Turkey calls on Cyprus to refrain from 'unilateral measures'

ISTANBUL: Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirm on Monday called on Cyprus to refrain from "one-sided measures" saying that Turkey would protect its own rights and those of northern Cypriot Turks.

Speaking at an energy conference in Istanbul, Yildirim also reiterated Ankara's stance that the hydrocarbon resources around Cyprus belong to both sides of the Mediterranean island.

"The Greek Cypriot leadership must seek a constructive approach rather than setting an obstacle for peace. We advise that they refrain from unilateral measures in the east Mediterranean," he said.

Talks to reunify the divided island of Cyprus collapsed amid anger and recriminations in the early hours of Friday, marking the end of a process seen as the most promising in generations to heal decades of conflict.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)