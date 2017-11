ISTANBUL: Turkish police have detained 101 people over suspected links to Islamic State in Ankara and have arrest warrants for a total of 245 suspects in the capital, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Thursday.

It said 1,500 police officers were taking part in the operation across Ankara province, raiding 250 addresses. No further details were immediately available.

