Turkey dismisses more than 4,000 public servants in new decree - official gazette

ANKARA: Turkey dismissed 4,464 public servants, more than half from the Education Ministry, in a decree published on Tuesday, extending a purge of state officials following a failed coup in July.

Turkey has sacked or suspended more than 125,000 officials since the coup attempt, and formally arrested some 40,000 people from the military, police and other sectors.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by John Stonestreet)