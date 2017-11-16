Turkey expects EU to provide total 6 billion euros under migrant deal by end-2018 - minister

Turkey expects the European Union to provide the remaining portion of the 3 billion euros (2.68 billion pounds) which the bloc pledged under a migrant deal by end-2017, according to the text of a speech by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday.

In the text of the speech, which he was making to a parliamentary budget commission, Cavusoglu also said Ankara expected a further 3 billion euros to be allocated by end-2018.

