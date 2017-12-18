Turkey has released German journalist Tolu - Germany

BERLIN: Turkey has released German journalist Mesale Tolu from prison on condition that she not leave the country, a spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry said on Monday.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said it was too early to say what impact Tolu's release would have on strained relations between the two NATO allies.

Germany has been pressing Ankara to release Tolu and other journalists detained after a failed coup in Turkey in July 2016.

