Turkey hopes gold trader Zarrab will 'turn back from mistake', PM says

ANKARA: Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday he hoped gold trader Reza Zarrab will "turn back from his mistake" in cooperating with U.S. prosecutors, reiterating Ankara's view that the U.S. trial of a Turkish banker is politically motivated.

Speaking at an opening ceremony in Istanbul, Yildirim said the criminal trial in New York was aimed at cornering Turkey and its economy, after Zarrab told jurors on Thursday that President Tayyip Erdogan had authorised a transaction in a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)