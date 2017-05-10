Turkey hopes US will end support of Syrian Kurdish YPG, Deputy PM says

Turkey hopes the United States will end its policy of supporting the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Wednesday, adding that Ankara could not accept U.S. support for the group.

Ankara views the YPG as the Syrian extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered a terrorist group by the United States, Turkey and Europe. U.S. President Donald Trump has approved supplying arms to the YPG to support their fight against Islamic State in Syria.

"We cannot accept the presence of terrorist organisations that would threaten the future of the Turkish state... We hope the U.S. administration will put a stop to this wrong and turn back from it. Such a policy will not be beneficial, you can't be in the same sack as terrorist organisations," Canikli said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster A Haber.

