Turkey issues arrest warrants for dozens at telecoms and capital market bodies - CNN Turk

ANKARA: Turkish authorities have issued detention orders for 33 people at the telecommunications watchdog and 36 people at the capital markets watchdog, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Tuesday.

It said the warrants were issued as part of operations against supporters of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed by the government for a failed coup attempt last July. Gulen has denied involvement.

