Turkey rejects proposals to drop EU accession talks in favour of cooperation - minister

ANKARA: Turkey's European Union Affairs Minister Omer Celik said on Thursday that Ankara rejected any proposals to drop EU accession talks in favour of strong cooperation in other areas.

Speaking to reporters during a visit by EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn, Celik it was wrong for EU lawmakers to call for the suspension of Turkey's membership talks. A European Parliament vote on the proposal is expected to pass on Thursday.

