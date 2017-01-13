Turkey's Dogan Holding says court releases legal adviser, executive after questioning

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court has released the chief legal adviser and an executive of the Dogan Holding conglomerate after questioning by prosecutors, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Friday.

Police detained the two men on Jan. 5 as part of a probe into followers of the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused of orchestrating a failed coup in July.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)