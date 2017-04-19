Turkey's electoral board will evaluate complaints on referendum on Wednesday - NTV

ANKARA: Turkey's High Electoral Board (YSK) will on Wednesday evaluate complaints and appeals for annulment of Sunday's referendum on boosting powers of the presidency, broadcaster NTV cited the head of the board as saying.

The main opposition began a battle on Tuesday to annul the referendum which handed President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers, while the bar association and an international monitor said an illegal move by electoral authorities may have swung the vote.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall)