Turkey's Erdogan expected to visit Russia in early March - Interfax

MOSCOW: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first half of March, the Interfax news agency quoted Turkey's ambassador to Russia, Huseyin Dirioz, as saying on Friday.

Dirioz said the two leaders, who repaired relations last year after a diplomatic spat and are working together to broker a peace deal in Syria, would discuss how to improve relations, according to Interfax.

