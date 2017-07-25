Turkey's Erdogan says signatures signed on Russian defence system

Turkey has made progress in plans to procure an S-400 missile defence system from Russia and signatures have been signed, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"Steps have been taken and signatures signed with Russia concerning the S-400s. God willing we will see the S-400s in our country," Erdogan told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party at a party meeting in parliament.

NATO member Turkey said in April it had reached a "final stage" in talks to procure the air missile defence system. Turkey will not be able to integrate the Russian S-400 into the NATO system.

