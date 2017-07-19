Turkey's Erdogan to meet prime minister, cabinet reshuffle could happen - sources

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is meeting Prime Minister Binali Yildirim at the presidential palace on Wednesday, and a cabinet reshuffle could be on the cards, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is meeting Prime Minister Binali Yildirim at the presidential palace on Wednesday, and a cabinet reshuffle could be on the cards, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Erdogan's office announced the unscheduled meeting earlier on Wednesday, and the three sources said a reshuffle could be in the works, declining to be identified because the information is not yet public.

"There is a strong likelihood that there could be a decision on a cabinet reshuffle after the meeting," said one of the sources, who is close to the presidency.

A cabinet reshuffle has been widely expected since May, when Erdogan resumed his leadership of the ruling AK Party following an April 16 constitutional referendum giving him sweeping new powers.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ercan Gurses; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)