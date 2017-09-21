Turkey's Erdogan will discuss Syria with Russia's Putin next week

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he would meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Thursday next week to discuss a planned "de-escalation zone" in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Speaking at an event in New York, Erdogan said he would meet Putin on Sept. 28. in Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed last week to deploy hundreds of observers to Idlib.

