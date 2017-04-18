Turkey extends state of emergency by three months, deputy PM says
- Posted 18 Apr 2017 03:05
- Updated 18 Apr 2017 04:40
ANKARA: Turkey extended its state of emergency on Monday by three months starting from Wednesday, its third such extension after a coup attempt last July, a deputy prime minister said.
The decision came after the National Security Council advised extending it, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told reporters in a press conference in Ankara.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Larry King)
- Reuters