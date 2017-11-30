Turkey says 80 militants killed in air strike in north Iraq

ISTANBUL: Turkey's military said on Wednesday that more than 80 militants were killed in an air strike on Monday in northern Iraq, where Turkish jets have frequently targeted PKK fighters.

It said in a statement that a weapons depot and two vehicles were also destroyed in the air strike.

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has been waging an insurgency in southeast Turkey since the 1980s, also has bases across the border in Iraq.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Dominic Evans)