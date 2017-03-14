Turkey says EU exercising democracy selectively, wrong to stand by Netherlands

ANKARA: Turkey's foreign ministry on Tuesday slammed the European Union for telling Ankara to refrain from excessive statements, saying it was very grave for the bloc to stand by the Netherlands which it said has violated human rights and European values.

A row over Turkish campaigning in the Netherlands has escalated into a full-blown crisis between the two NATO allies. Ankara on Monday said it would suspend high-level diplomatic relations after Dutch authorities prevented its ministers from speaking at rallies of expatriate Turks. The dispute also raised tensions with the EU which Turkey aspires to join.

In a statement, the Turkish foreign ministry said the European Union was exercising democratic values and basic rights and freedoms selectively and that its comments calling for calm had no value for Ankara.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)