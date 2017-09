ANKARA: The European Union has a stop-start approach towards Turkey's accession talks which Ankara cannot accept, Turkish European Union Affairs Minister Omer Celik said on Friday.

"This approach of 'I froze talks, now I restarted them' is not acceptable for us," Celik said after meeting EU foreign ministers in the Estonian capital Talinn.

