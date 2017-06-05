Turkey says Germans can visit Konya base rather than Incirlik

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that a German parliamentary delegation could visit a NATO base in Konya but suggested it was not yet possible for them to go to the Incirlik base in southern Turkey.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media during a visit in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

"At the moment a visit to the NATO base in Konya is possible, rather than Incirlik," Cavusoglu told a news conference after talks in Ankara with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

Ties between the NATO allies deteriorated sharply in the run-up to Turkey's April 16 referendum that handed President Tayyip Erdogan stronger presidential powers.

Turkey has prevented German lawmakers from visiting the roughly 250 troops stationed at Incirlik as part of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, saying that Berlin needs to improve its attitude first.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler)

