Turkey says negotiating with aviation authorities on electronics ban

ANKARA: Turkey is negotiating with international aviation authorities on easing the conditions of a ban barring passengers from carrying large carry-on electronics on U.S. and Britain-bound flights, Turkish Transportation Minister Ahmet Arslan said on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday that passengers travelling from specific airports, including Istanbul, could not bring into the main cabin devices larger than a mobile phone such as tablets, laptops and cameras.

Arslan made the comments during an interview with broadcaster NTV.

