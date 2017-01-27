Turkey sends new extradition request for soldiers after Greek court ruling - CNN Turk

ANKARA: Turkey's justice ministry sent a second extradition request to Greece for the soldiers wanted in connection with a failed coup attempt last year, CNN Turk reported on Friday, a day after Greece ruled against extraditing them.

Greece's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against extraditing the eight soldiers, who have sought political asylum, saying they feared for their lives in Turkey, which alleges they were involved in the coup attempt and branded them traitors.

