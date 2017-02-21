Channel NewsAsia

Turkey strips pro-Kurdish opposition leader of MP status - official

The Turkish parliament has stripped the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) co-leader Figen Yuksekdag of her status as a member of parliament, a parliamentary official said on Tuesday.

  • Posted 21 Feb 2017 21:45
A supporter holds a portrait of detained co-leader of Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Figen Yuksekdag at the Turkish parliament in Ankara
File Photo: Co-chairs of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, attend a meeting to announce their party's manifesto for the upcoming general election, in Istanbul April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo
The official said the decision was read in parliament after the appeals court upheld a conviction against her. Prosecutors have sought a jail term of up to 83 years for Yuksekdag on charges of inciting violence and propaganda in support of a terrorist organisation.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

- Reuters