Turkey summons German envoy over Kurdish rally in Cologne

ANKARA: Turkey summoned the German ambassador to Ankara on Saturday to voice concern over what it said was a Kurdish militant rally in Cologne, the foreign ministry said.

"We condemn the organisation of a rally in the German city of Cologne by the extensions of the PKK terrorist organisations, and the allowing of terror propaganda. We have voiced our reaction in a strong manner to Germany's ambassador to Ankara, who was called to the ministry," it said.

The statement appeared to refer to a protest on Sept. 3 when some 25,000 Kurdish supporters demonstrated in Cologne against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, some carrying posters of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States, and is banned in Germany.

