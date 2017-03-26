Turkey summons Swiss ambassador over anti-Erdogan protest in Bern -sources

ANKARA: The Turkish foreign ministry summoned Switzerland's ambassador to Ankara on Sunday over a protest in Bern that it said was organised by supporters of terrorist groups and targeted President Tayyip Erdogan, foreign ministry sources said.

The ministry had summoned the Swiss charge d'affaires on Saturday, when Swiss Ambassador Walter Haffner was out of Ankara, sources said.

On Sunday, Turkey told Haffner its expected the Swiss authorities to bring those responsible for the protest to justice and to take precautions to ensure such incidents do not happen again, the foreign ministry sources said.

