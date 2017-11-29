Turkey to do whatever necessary if banking sector affected by US trial - Simsek

ISTANBUL: Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday Turkey will do whatever is necessary if its banking sector is affected by the U.S. trial of a Turkish bank executive in a case regarding a conspiracy to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Speaking at a conference in Istanbul, Simsek said Turkey's banking sector has a great capacity to deal with shocks.

(Reporting Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)