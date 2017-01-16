Turkish Airlines cargo jet crash kills 16 in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK: A Turkish Airlines cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport on Monday, killing at least 16 people, the Kyrgyz government said.

Rescue workers have recovered the body of one pilot and 15 local people whose houses were in the Boeing 747 jet's crash area, the healthcare ministry said.

