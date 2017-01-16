Turkish Airlines cargo jet crash kills 16 in Kyrgyzstan
A Turkish Airlines cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport on Monday, killing at least 16 people, the Kyrgyz government said.
- Posted 16 Jan 2017 11:20
- Updated 16 Jan 2017 11:45
BISHKEK: A Turkish Airlines cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport on Monday, killing at least 16 people, the Kyrgyz government said.
Rescue workers have recovered the body of one pilot and 15 local people whose houses were in the Boeing 747 jet's crash area, the healthcare ministry said.
(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
- Reuters