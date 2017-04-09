Turkish Airlines crew delivers baby during flight

A Turkish Airlines flight welcomed an extra passenger midway through its journey at 42,000 feet.



Stewards on board the Boeing 737 flight from Guinea to Burkina Faso helped a woman deliver her baby girl.



The mother, Nafi Diaby, was 28 weeks pregnant as she complained of labour pains shortly after take-off, according to ITV.

Eventually, the crew with the help of some passengers, delivered baby girl Kadiju.

The mother and baby are reportedly in good health.



They were transported to hospital immediately after the plane landed in Burkina Faso’s capital on Friday (Apr 7), according to the reports.

Welcome on board Princess! Applause goes to our cabin crew! 👏🏻👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/FFPI16Jqgt — Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) April 7, 2017

"The cabin crew noticed that a woman passenger named Nafi Diaby, [who was] 28 weeks into her pregnancy, was suffering childbirth pains," a statement from Turkish Airlines said.



The airline shared pictures of the crew carrying the baby after the delivery.