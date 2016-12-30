Turkish army: 1,600 Islamic State, Kurdish militants "neutralised" in Syria

ANKARA: The Turkish military said on Friday a total of 1,294 Islamic State militants and 306 Kurdish militants had been "neutralised" since the start of Turkey's incursion into Syria.

In a statement, the Turkish military said 1,171 of the Islamic State militants and 291 of the Kurdish militants had been killed.

Syrian rebels, backed by the Turkish military, have launched an incursion into northern Syria, an operation dubbed as "Euphrates Shield" on August 24 to drive Islamic State away from the border area and halt advances of Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara sees as a hostile force.

