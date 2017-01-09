Channel NewsAsia

Turkish army says 48 Islamic State militants killed in Syria on Sunday

  • Posted 09 Jan 2017 13:45
  • Updated 09 Jan 2017 13:50
Smoke billows in the town of Qabasin, located northeast of the city of Al-Bab, some 30km from Aleppo, on Jan 8, 2017, as during fighting against the Islamic State group. (Photo: Nazeer al-Khatib/AFP) 

ISTANBUL: Turkish-led air and ground operations in Syria killed 48 Islamic State militants on Sunday (Jan 8) while Turkish warplanes destroyed 23 buildings and shelters used by the jihadists, Turkey's armed forces said in a statement on Monday.

Turkey launched the 'Euphrates Shield' operation in support of Syrian rebels more than four months ago to drive Islamic State from the border and in recent weeks they have been besieging the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab.

- Reuters