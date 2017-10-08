Turkish army surveys Syria's Idlib before deployment - sources

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A small Turkish army reconnaissance team crossed the border into Syria's Idlib province on Sunday, a senior Syrian rebel said, ahead of a planned deployment by Turkish-backed rebels there.

The deployment risks bringing Turkey and the rebels it backs into conflict with the jihadist Tahrir al-Sham rebel alliance, which dominates Idlib and surrounding areas and opposes the "de-escalation zone" agreed between Ankara, Russia and Iran.

However, the Turkish military vehicles were escorted into Idlib by a convoy of Tahrir al-Sham fighters, local sources said, suggesting a deal might be reached to avert fighting.

Nonetheless, the jihadists and the Turkish military earlier exchanged fire nearby, underscoring the tension as Turkey builds up its forces and the rebel groups it backs prepare to enter Idlib.

Turkey has been one of the biggest supporters of rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the six-and-a-half-year war, but its focus has moved from ousting him to securing its own border against jihadist and Kurdish groups.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday the operation to implement the de-escalation deal, agreed last month in Astana, Kazakhstan, was necessary for Turkey's own security.

"If we didn't take our measures, bombs would fall on our cities," he said at a conference for his AK Party.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim stressed the importance of ensuring de-escalation near the border. "We will ensure safety in Idlib, and will cooperate with Russia," Yildirim said.

Tahrir al-Sham is spearheaded by the former Nusra Front, which was al Qaeda's Syrian branch until last year, when it changed its name and broke formal allegiance to the global movement founded by Osama bin Laden.

It has been a formidable military force since early in the conflict, often fighting alongside other rebel groups, but since early this year it has battled them as it tried to gain control over areas including Idlib.

UNDER ESCORT

Idlib and neighbouring parts of northwest Syria represent the country's biggest and most populous rebel stronghold, home to more than 2 million people, many of them refugees from other regions.

A local resident and another local rebel said they had seen Turkish military vehicles enter Idlib and then travel under Tahrir al-Sham escort along a road.

The senior Syrian rebel said the reconnaissance team went to Sheikh Barakat, a location that overlooks both rebel-held areas of Aleppo province, adjacent to Idlib, and the Kurdish-controlled area of Afrin.

Turkey's biggest security concern on the frontier is the powerful Kurdish YPG militia, which as part of a U.S.-backed alliance is fighting Islamic State in eastern Syria.

Ankara regards the YPG as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought a three-decade insurgency inside Turkey.

Mortars were fired from the area under YPG control near to the location where the Turkish reconnaissance team was operating, the senior rebel said.

"The Turkish team is on its way back. Its mission has been accomplished. They visited areas of disengagement and locations where the Turkish army would be positioned," the rebel said.

Reuters witnesses, local people, and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said earlier on Sunday the Turkish military and Tahrir al-Sham had clashed near the village of Kafr Lusin in Idlib.

Tahrir al-Sham began the exchange by firing on a Turkish bulldozer removing sections of a border wall and Turkish artillery returned fire, they said. The area was later quiet.

Rebel groups taking part in the operation - part of the Euphrates Shield campaign that Turkey has backed with armour and troops in another part of Syria to the east of Idlib since last year - said on Saturday they expected it to start very soon.

Tahrir al-Sham said any incursion into Idlib would "not be a picnic" for its enemies.

The Syrian Civil Defence, better known as the White Helmets rescue workers, said on its Twitter account that jets it believed to be from the Syrian military had struck a marketplace in Maarat al-Numa in Idlib on Sunday, killing at least six.

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi in Amman, Angus McDowall in Beirut, Ece Toksabay in Ankara and Bulent Usta in Ogulpinar; Editing by Alison Williams)