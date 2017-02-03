Turkish, coalition jets strike Islamic State, 47 'neutralised' - Turkish army

ISTANBUL: The Turkish military said on Friday its warplanes and jets from the U.S.-led coalition have carried out air strikes near Syria's al-Bab, a town held by Islamic State and besieged by Turkey-backed Syrian rebels for almost two months.

A total of 47 Islamic State militants were "neutralised" in clashes and air strikes in the past 24 hours, the military said in a statement, adding that buildings, defence posts, shelters and an ammunition depot were destroyed in raids.

