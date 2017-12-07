Turkish court remands pro-Kurdish co-leader in jail until February - party

The co-leader of Turkey's pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) was remanded in jail on Thursday until the next hearing in his trial in February, his party said.

ANKARA: The co-leader of Turkey's pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) was remanded in jail on Thursday until the next hearing in his trial in February, his party said.

Selahattin Demirtas, who has already been in detention since his arrest 13 months ago, was not allowed to appear in court for security reasons and refused to take part via video link. He faces up to 142 years in prison on terrorism-related charges.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)