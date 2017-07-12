Turkish economy minister says will visit Austria this month after row

ANKARA: Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday he will visit Austria this month after it barred him from attending an event to mark the anniversary of last year's failed coup in Turkey.

Austria's move this week followed a similar step by the Netherlands and echoed restrictions imposed earlier this year by several EU countries on Turkish ministers seeking to address Turks living in Europe ahead of a referendum in Turkey.

Zeybekci was speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)