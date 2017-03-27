Turkish-EU tensions will not disrupt talks on customs union - minister
ISTANBUL: Current diplomatic tensions between Turkey and the European Union will not disrupt talks with the bloc on updating the customs union between them, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Monday.
Campaigning ahead of an April 16 referendum on boosting President Tayyip Erdogan's powers has caused strains between Turkey and European countries, including Germany.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler)
- Reuters