Turkish For Min says sees anti-Islamic sentiment in Germany

BERLIN: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticised on Wednesday anti-Islamic sentiment and hostile attitudes towards Turkey in Germany.

"In Germany we see many politicians and the press as a whole and global authorities are very, very negative and very harsh and very anti-Turkey and we even see Islamophobic sentiment. This is what we see as unacceptable ... a very dangerous trend," he said.

He also called on the media to stop "black propaganda" against Turkey.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Andrea Shalal; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)