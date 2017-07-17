Turkish government seeks three-month extension to emergency rule

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the attempted coup at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2017. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA: The Turkish government sent a request to parliament on Monday to extend the period of emergency rule imposed after last July's failed coup attempt, a statement from Prime Minister Binali Yildirim's office said.

It said the cabinet requested that parliament extend emergency rule by three months from Wednesday.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler)

Source: Reuters