Turkish government seeks three-month extension to emergency rule
ANKARA: The Turkish government sent a request to parliament on Monday to extend the period of emergency rule imposed after last July's failed coup attempt, a statement from Prime Minister Binali Yildirim's office said.
It said the cabinet requested that parliament extend emergency rule by three months from Wednesday.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler)