Turkish military chief meets US, Russian counterparts on Syria - army

ANKARA: Turkey's military chief of staff General Hulusi Akar met with the heads of the U.S. and Russian armed forces in the southern Turkish province of Antalya, the Turkish armed forces said on Tuesday.

The three top generals discussed Syria and Iraq primarily and regional security, the army said in a statement.

