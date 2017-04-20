Channel NewsAsia

Turkish minister says ECHR has no jurisdiction over referendum

Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday that the European Court of Human Rights had no jurisdiction to rule on appeals over the referendum granting President Tayyip Erdogan new powers.

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his deputies Bulent Arinc (not pictured) and Bekir Bozdag (R), speaks during a news conference at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul in this June 3, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

The main opposition CHP party said on Wednesday it might take its appeal for the referendum to be annulled to Turkey's Constitutional Court or the ECHR after the country's electoral authority rejected challenges by the CHP and two other parties.

