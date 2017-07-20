Turkish ministry says Germany comments on activists' arrests unacceptable

ISTANBUL: The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday comments by the Germany government spokesman regarding Turkey's arrest of six human rights activists, including a German citizen, were unacceptable and interference in the Turkish judiciary.

Germany raised the possibility on Wednesday of suspending European Union aid payments to Turkey after summoning Ankara's ambassador to Berlin to protest over the arrest of the six, including Amnesty International's Turkey head Idil Eser.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Robert Birsel)