Turkish parliament approves reforms including presidential system

The Turkish parliament approved a constitutional reform bill overnight including strengthening the powers of the presidency, paving the way for a referendum expected in the spring which could see President Tayyip Erdogan in office until 2029.

  • Posted 21 Jan 2017 14:45
Turkish Parliament convene to debate on the proposed constitutional changes in Ankara, Turkey, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags as they listen to him through a giant screen in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo
The bill was approved with 339 votes, parliament said on its official Twitter account on Saturday. The legislation needed at least 330 deputies in the 550-member assembly to support it in order to go to a public vote.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Nick Tattersall)

- Reuters