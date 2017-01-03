Turkish PM says expects new US administration to stop giving weapons to YPG militia

ANKARA: Turkey's prime minister said on Tuesday he expected the new U.S. administration to halt supplying weapons to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, saying the administration of President Barack Obama was responsible for such weapon supply.

"The United States should not allow this strategic partnership (with Turkey) to be overshadowed by a terrorist organisation," Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in speech to ruling AK Party lawmakers at the parliament.

Ankara has been angered by Washington's support for the Kurdish YPG militia, which has emerged as a key partner for the United States in fighting Islamic State in Syria.

