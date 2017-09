Turkish PM vows security, economic steps in response to Iraqi Kurd referendum

Turkey's steps in response to a planned independence referendum in northern Iraq's Kurdish region will have diplomatic, political, economic and security dimensions, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday.

ISTANBUL: Turkey's steps in response to a planned independence referendum in northern Iraq's Kurdish region will have diplomatic, political, economic and security dimensions, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday.

He was speaking to reporters before a session of Turkey's parliament on Saturday afternoon to vote on extending a mandate that authorises Turkish troop deployments to Iraq and Syria.

(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Mark Heinrich)