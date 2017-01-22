Turkish police capture suspect in Istanbul rocket attacks - police sources

ANKARA: Turkish authorities captured a man believed to be among those responsible for rocket attacks on the Istanbul police headquarters and the offices of the ruling AK Party on Friday evening, police sources said on Sunday.

Armed assailants attacked Istanbul's police headquarters and an office of the ruling AK Party with rocket launchers on Friday evening. There were no reports of casualties from the attacks.

Police sources said the suspect, identified on Saturday as a member of the outlawed Revolutionary People's Liberation Army-Front (DHKP-C), was captured in the northwestern province of Tekirdag, along with a gun and a grenade.

He is also believed to be behind an assault on police in Istanbul on Saturday, the sources said.

There have been no claims of responsibility for the attacks.

The police sources said questioning of five other suspects detained in Istanbul on Saturday in relation to Friday's attacks was continuing.

The outlawed DHKP-C is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. It has staged suicide attacks against Turkish police and the U.S. Embassy in recent years.

NATO member Turkey has been hit by a spate of bombings and shootings in the past year, including a twin bombing claimed by Kurdish militants outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul on Dec. 10 that killed 44 people.

