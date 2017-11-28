Turkish prosecutor orders detention of two over US court case - CNNTurk

ISTANBUL: A Turkish prosecutor has issued detention warrants for two people including a Turkish former opposition lawmaker for providing fake evidence and documents to a court case in the United States, private broadcaster CNNTurk said on Tuesday.

CNNTurk said the two individuals were named in a witness list presented at the New York District Court for the trial of former Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla on charges of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran. Atilla has pleaded not guilty.

No one was immediately available to comment at the Istanbul prosecutor's media relations office.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)