Turkmen leader Berdymukhamedov wins election, securing third term

Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has secured a third term in office by winning 97.69 percent of the vote in Sunday's election, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.

  • Posted 13 Feb 2017 13:55
Turkmenistan's President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov speaks at a news briefing in Tbilisi, Georgia, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)

- Reuters