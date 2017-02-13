Turkmen leader Berdymukhamedov wins election, securing third term
Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has secured a third term in office by winning 97.69 percent of the vote in Sunday's election, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.
- Posted 13 Feb 2017 13:55
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)
- Reuters